WWE News: CM Punk hilariously mocks The Bella Twins on Twitter

Abhilash Mendhe
20 Dec 2019, 14:31 IST

CM Punk and The Bella Twins

As reported earlier, CM Punk and the official Twitter handle of WWE on FOX had a bit of a light-hearted exchange, when the latter asked fans their picks for the best WWE Promo of the decade. Punk named AJ Lee's bashing of the stars of "Total Divas" in 2013 as his choice for the greatest WWE promo from the past 10 years.

Things didn't end here though, as WWE on FOX responded to Punk's choice with a GIF of AJ Lee from the promo in question, which shows Lee dropping the mic immediately after finishing her promo. Punk gave a rather interesting reply to this tweet, and mocked The Bella Twins in the process. Check out the tweets below:

SAY IT TO MH DFBABBACKKFACE. WE RIGHT HEEEEEEEEER RAAAR — CM Pumpkinpie (@CMPunk) December 19, 2019

The context of Punk's tweet can be found in the clip that he posted in his previous tweet. The ones who saw the clip might have noticed that The Bella Twins repeatedly screamed and yelled at Lee for the better part of her promo. The sisters told Lee to "say it to their face", and were later slammed by fans on social media for trying to ruin the promo.

It would be interesting to see whether The Bella Twins have anything to say in response to Punk mocking the duo.