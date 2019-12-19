WWE News: Becky Lynch reveals hilarious statement Vince McMahon made while pitching angle with Seth Rollins

Vince McMahon, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch

An interesting clip from WWE's recent Gorilla Position Live event in London has surfaced on the web, featuring Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins talking candidly about their time as an on-screen couple back during the build to Extreme Rules 2019.

While talking about the angle, Lynch shared a pretty funny story involving Vince McMahon.

"So, when we were going into the storyline on TV, and I was a little bit apprehensive, 'cause normally the way that girls are portrayed, they're usually just someone's girlfriend... I was like, "done all this work and then just be somebody's girlfriend." Vince says, "Ha! You're not Seth's girlfriend, he's Becky's boyfriend, HA HA HA!"

Fans might remember that WWE featured Lynch and Rollins' real-life relationship heavily on WWE TV, leading up to the Extreme Rules 2019 PPV. The show saw Lynch and Rollins defeating Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans to retain their respective Championships. The duo went their separate ways on their respective divisions after the show. Rollins has previously stated that he was a bit hesitant when WWE approached him with the idea in the beginning.

Rollins is currently the top heel on WWE RAW, and recently revealed himself as the leader of Authors of Pain. Lynch, on the other hand, is still insanely popular among the WWE Universe as a babyface, and is still the RAW Women's Champion.