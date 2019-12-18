WWE News: Rusev hints that the Lana-Bobby Lashley angle is not a storyline

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 18 Dec 2019, 08:45 IST SHARE

Rusev, Lashley, and Lana

WWE Superstar Rusev recently had an interesting exchange with a fan on Twitter. The Bulgarian Brute posted a tweet promoting his appearance on Cameo, to which a fan replied by stating that Rusev is better than the storyline that he has been put in. This tweet garnered a rather unusual response from Rusev, who hinted that the angle involving himself, Bobby Lashley, and Lana isn't a storyline. Check out the exchange below:

Rusev's interesting response to a fan who bashed the ongoing storyline involving him, Lashley, and Lana

It's safe to say that the angle is, in fact a storyline, and Rusev is simply doing his part towards promoting it as being as close to reality as possible. Rusev had previously opened up on how the angle is being talked about a lot among the WWE Universe, and that he's committed to his character on TV.

"It's great, I think we are in the best storyline currently going on and the best storyline that's been around for years."

Lana recently announced at the RAW Christmas special taping that she and Lashley are going to be married in a week. It would be interesting to see how Rusev fits into the mix now, since he recently lost a Tables match to Lashley at WWE TLC.