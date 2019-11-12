Rusev reveals why he's enjoying the Lana-Bobby Lashley storyline

Lana and Rusev

WWE Superstar Rusev recently sat down with SunSport and discussed a bunch of topics. The Bulgarian Brute talked about how he is coping with the storyline with Lana and Bobby Lashley.

Lana stuns Rusev on RAW

On the RAW season premiere, Rusev was left in a state of shock as his wife Lana got together with a returning Bobby Lashley. The new lovebirds have since professed their love for each other, and the storyline is getting an incredibly mixed response on social media. Although the videos featuring these three Superstars are bagging huge numbers on Youtube, fans are slamming the angle on Twitter and Instagram.

Rusev talked with SunSport about how he is coping with the angle as a professional, and that people need to make certain adjustments in life.

"There's adjustments that we make, but that's just life.

"We're committed to our characters on TV, so we just have to make slight adjustments, but we're professionals and we're coping with it.

"It's great, I think we are in the best storyline currently going on and the best storyline that's been around for years."

Rusev also talked about how there are some things one can't control, and that's why he's simply enjoying the storyline instead of being mad about it.

"You gotta enjoy everything you do, and you gotta control what you can control because some things you can't, and there's no point being mad so whatever I can control, I do, and if not, I'm just having a blast with it."

