Becky lynch shares old look in throwback video of her debut 17 years ago

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 12 Nov 2019, 09:02 IST SHARE

Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35, where she pinned Ronda Rousey to win both the RAW and SmackDown Live Women's titles

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently posted a two-second clip on her official Twitter handle which shows her coming out to the ring to make her debut 17 years ago.

Lynch is currently one of the biggest Superstars in the industry and has bagged more accolades in the past year than many wrestlers manage in their entire careers. Winning the first-ever Women's main event of WrestleMania and being on the cover of WWE 2K20 are just two of several accomplishments that "The Man" can boast of. Nothing came easy for the Irish Lasskicker though, as she was dangling in the WWE's mid-card as early as last year, before her heel turn at SummerSlam 2018 helped her rise. Years before her WWE stint, Lynch spent a long time honing her craft in the indies.

As you can check out in the tweet below, the short clip shows Lynch in a completely different avatar.

17 years ago today I made my wrestling debut. So don’t get it twisted, I was the cocky Dubliner running my mouth looking for fights before anyone else. pic.twitter.com/RHZwbRTsYR — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 11, 2019

