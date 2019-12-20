WWE News: CM Punk reveals who delivered the best promo of the decade

WWE Backstage analyst and special contributor CM Punk recently responded to a tweet made by the official Twitter handle of WWE on FOX, asking fans for their picks for the Best WWE Promo of the decade.

At first, Punk posted a clip of the now-infamous "Mustache promo" delivered by Eli Cottonwood in NXT back in 2010. Punk then posted another response to WWE on FOX's tweet and stated that AJ Lee's pipebomb promo targeting the stars of "Total Divas" was the best promo of the decade in his opinion. Check out the exchange below:

On the August 26, 2013, edition of Monday Night RAW, AJ Lee came out on the ramp and bashed the stars of "Total Divas" in an incredible promo that garnered praise from critics and the WWE Universe alike. Many deemed the promo as being AJ Lee's version of the legendary pipebomb that CM Punk had delivered a couple of years ago.

It should be noted that AJ Lee is regarded by fans as someone who was instrumental in kick-starting the Women's Revolution. It has been over 6 years since this promo aired, and women are getting more opportunities than they ever did in the past.