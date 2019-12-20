WWE News: Bayley agrees to wrestle SmackDown Superstar on one condition

Bayley will wrestle Dana Brooke on the upcoming SmackDown Live

As we had reported earlier, Bayley had challenged Dana Brooke to another match after defeating her on WWE SmackDown Live. Brooke has now responded to Bayley's tweet and stated that she wanted to show the WWE Universe what she is capable of doing inside the squared circle. Brooke finished off her tweet by asking Bayley for another match.

The SmackDown Live Women's Champion had an interesting response to Brooke's tweet. She berated Brooke by saying that trying to impress the WWE fans is her first mistake. Bayley then added that she doesn't think that Brooke deserves another shot at her, but she will give her one more match, on the condition that it won't be for the SmackDown Live Women's Championship. Check out the exchange below:

Well there’s your first mistake, trying to impress the @WWE universe. And even though you don’t really deserve another shot with me, I’ll allow it. Just not for my championship. https://t.co/EgXyiNiMJO — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) December 20, 2019

Brooke had a strong showing against Bayley last week on SmackDown Live, but failed to defeat the Champion. With Brooke determined to show what she's capable of doing, and Bayley having a beef with Lacey Evans lately on the Blue brand, we're certainly in for an interesting match on the upcoming edition of SmackDown Live.