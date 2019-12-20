WWE News: Jim Ross hints Vince McMahon wasn't too high on 6-time Champion

All Elite Wrestling announcer Jim Ross recently talked about the TLC PPV and several other latest happenings in the world of Pro Wrestling on the latest episode of "Grilling JR". The WWE Hall of Famer also heaped praise on WWE veteran Mickie James.

Ross stated that James is one of those Divas who didn't get the credit that they deserve. He went on to label her as a Hall of Famer, and someone who can be trusted with having an incredible match inside the squared circle.

There were several of those women that didn’t get the accolades that they probably should have deserved. I’m just thinking that Mickie probably wasn’t Vince’s cup of tea maybe.

I thought she was phenomenal and I still do. They are lucky they have her. She’s still singing. She’s got a beautiful singing voice, she’s got a beautiful son. Her husband is the NWA Champion. I got a lot of time for Mickie James and her family and I just think that she’s a classic. She’s definitely a Hall Of Famer.

James made her WWE debut way back in late 2005, and immediately got into an angle with Trish Stratus, which culminated with the former winning the Women's title at WrestleMania 22. After a multi-year stint in Impact Wrestling, James went back to WWE and made her main roster return in early 2017. She has won a total of six titles in WWE, with five of those runs being with the Women's title, and the sixth being a Divas title reign.