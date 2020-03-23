Edge reveals surprising name is 'the guy' in WWE right now

Edge listed out some huge names in NXT who he wants to face

He singled out one surprising Superstar as 'the guy' in WWE right now.

Edge participated in a WWE telephone conference call and was asked about a multitude of topics, including how he was hidden before the Royal Rumble, how he felt about his in-ring return, making history, and more.

He spoke about how the situation is different now with an entirely new crop of talent - most of whom weren't there when he retired. However, he admitted that it excites him because he has a lot of potential matches in his mind.

He seems to be actively following NXT as well, where his wife Beth Phoenix has a commentary role. When asked about NXT Superstars who he has his eyes on, he revealed that he's good friends with Tomasso Ciampa and called Finn Balor 'the guy':

There are so many talents, you can seriously point to everyone on the roster. Obviously (Tomasso) Ciampa and I have a very close relationship, we're both 'neck' guys for a lack of a better term. So he's picking his brain a lot and I love it because he cares a lot and he'll try the ideas too. I love [Johnny] Gargano. To me, 'the guy' who is dialed in and completely found what it is that he's supposed to do is Finn Balor. It's exciting to watch him right now. To me, he and Gargano set the template for what an NXT match should be going forward.

He also praised 'workhorses' like Adam Cole and singled out Velveteen Dream for his strong character. He also wants to face Keith Lee to show him how good he can be:

You got your workhorses like Adam Cole who's just out there week-in, week-out, night after night in the grind and you just got to tip your hat to that guy. Keith Lee is so impressive - I'd love to be able to get in the ring with that guy and just show him exactly what he is and how he can be. Velveteen Dream to me is just this raw, completely natural character - he has just found his character and that's so exciting to watch. It's not just all about moves, about 84 superkicks. He has tapped into his character and it's really fun to watch and to see where he takes that - the future is good.

He didn't leave out NXT UK, praising Moustache Mountain and Imperium, who he said he watched 'before they became Imperium'. He praised the likes of Pete Dunne, Walter, Flash Morgan Webster and more, indicating that he's fully into the NXT product in both the United States and the UK.

It's good to see that he's as tuned-into the younger crop of talent as he is. He knows that he has three years on his contract and for all we know, he has a good idea as to who he wants to work with. He mentioned on the same call that he's involved in every creative aspect in WWE, so this may involve him choosing who he wants to face.