12 facts you didn't know about The Undertaker

The Undertaker is a living legend in WWE. Wrestling for almost three decades, The Prince of Darkness finally took his rightful place in the Hall of Fame in 2022. Over the last few years, The Undertaker had made himself available just for WrestleMania as well as a few Saudi Arabia shows.

Here are 12 facts about The Undertaker that you didn't know about:

#12 He was in the main event of the first-ever RAW

Undertaker has been one of the biggest and most reliable superstars in WWE to date. This claim is supported by the various feats Taker has achieved in WWE, of which one is winning the main event of the first RAW. The Prince of Darkness defeated Damien Demento to close out the inaugural episode of what is now WWE's flagship show.

#11 He is the only superstar to defeat every Evolution member at WrestleMania

Let's move from one achievement to another. Evolution is one of the most, if not the most, successful factions in wrestling history. None can forget the image of the stable holding all the gold at the end of Armageddon 2003.

While the biggest achievement of many wrestlers is to have fought an Evolution member once in their career, it isn't the case with Taker. The Phenom has not only faced but defeated all members of Evolution, that too on the Grandest Stage of them All.

He defeated Ric Flair at WrestleMania X8 and Randy Orton at WrestleMania 21. He has defeated Triple H not once, not twice, but three times at the Showcase of Immortals, defeating Hunter at WrestleMania 17,27, and 28. The Prince of Darkness defeated Batista in a 'Streak v/s Title' match at WrestleMania 23 to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

#10 The Undertaker is a huge fan of motorcycles

The Undertaker collects Harley-Davidson and West Coast Chopper motorcycles. He purchased his first such motorcycle after defeating Hulk Hogan for the WWF Championship at the 1991 Survivor Series PPV.

#9 He wasn’t always a wrestler

The Undertaker played basketball for Texas Wesleyan University. He was a talented basketball player and spent a couple of years playing at a community college in Texas before heading to Texas Wesleyan for the 1985-86 basketball season with the Rams at TWU.

#8 He loaned his house to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie once

Contractor Ron Charlies, who worked on the home’s construction had the following to say about The Undertaker's house, which he had loaned to Brad Pitt:

“The best part of the house is a separate gym area with a real [World Wrestling Entertainment] ring in it. I’m sure Brad and the kids horse around in it. It’s bigger than most houses here. It wasn’t that big originally, but The Undertaker wanted a huge special bed, so we had to make the room a lot larger to accommodate it.”

#7 The Phenom has five children

The Undertaker has five children, having been married thrice. With his first wife Jodi he has a son named Gunner. With his second wife Sara,he has two daughters, Chasey and Gracie. With his third wife, former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool, he has a son and a daughter.

#6 Mark Calaway is an MMA fan

Taker likes to escape the WWE world with a night of real brawls. He’s an avid Mixed Martial Arts fan who has attended several Ultimate Fighting Championship shows and even showed up at one of Brock Lesnar's fights.

#5 He likes dark music

The Undertaker is a massive fan of Nick Cave and all his musical endeavors (The Birthday Party and The Bad Seeds). He also enjoys listening to bands like ZZ Top, AC/DC, Kiss, Black Sabbath, Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, Iron Maiden and Black Label Society.

Mark also enjoys country music and blues music.

#4 He loves golf

When not in a WWE ring instilling fear in his opponent's eyes, The Phenom likes to play a round of golf.

In an interview, he spoke about his love for golf:

“I spend a lot of time with my family, my children. I also work on my horrible golf game. I love golf, but I’m awful. For some reason, I go out there and make myself miserable because I’m so bad it.”

#3 His original name was ‘Kane – The Undertaker’

Most professional wrestlers have gone through a few different ring names throughout their careers, and so has the Hall of Famer, who has gone through eight names.

When he first entered the business, he was known simply as “The Master of Pain.” He has also used the names Texas Red, The Punisher, Punisher Dice Morgan, Commando and Mean Mark Callous.

#2 One of his WrestleMania victories was due to disqualification

At WrestleMania IX, Undertaker faced the man with the most unsettling attire in WWE, Giant Gonzalez. During the match, Gonzalez acquired a cloth with chloroform and knocked Taker out, giving The Phenom his third consecutive WrestleMania victory.

It’s the only one of Taker’s Mania matches that was decided by disqualification and is an outcome that isn’t talked about often when WWE historians discuss Taker’s impressive 25-2 record.

#1 He once defeated himself at SummerSlam

In early 1990s, Undertaker was dealing with some back injuries which led to a new Undertaker being introduced to the WWE audience by Ted DiBiase after WrestleMania X.

The fake Undertaker, Brian Lee, was referred to by the WWE Universe as the “Underfaker” during Taker’s absence.

Eventually, the real Undertaker returned to feud with himself in the ring in 1994.

