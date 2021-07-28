10 famous artists who have contributed music to WWE

Over the years, WWE has worked with a plethora of talented musicians to produce music for the company. Whether it be for a superstars entrance theme, or for a pay-per-view theme, WWE has always delivered.

WWE's place in pop culture means that they are already rubbing shoulders with some talented musicians, and many are always open to working with WWE. Take, for example, more recently, Bad Bunny. Not only did he perform his five-time title worthy hit 'Booker T', but he also played a big role at WrestleMania 37.

WWE fans may be familiar with the name Jim Johnston. Johnston was WWE's lead when it came to music during the 90's and 2000's. Johnston was responsible for a lot of the classic theme tunes we remember today, such as The Rock's theme and Stone Cold Steve Austin's glass shattering entrance.

Jim Johnston told VICE:

"My music reflected society. Stone Cold’s theme was about giving the viewers the courage to stand up to power. Undertaker was about helping kids process death in a way that wasn’t depressing." Jim Johnston said (h/t VICE)

Jim would have worked alongside many talented musicians to work on music in WWE over his time. That being said, let's take a look at ten famous artists that contributed to music in WWE.

#10 Killswitch Engage contributed music to WWE

CM Punk had a Killswitch Engage song as his theme tune

From the album 'As Daylight Dies', Killswitch Engage's song 'This Fire' was used in WWE for a number of years. In fact, it was first used as Randy Orton's theme song for a couple of weeks. It was eventually handed to CM Punk for use, and will be well remembered blaring out in Chicago's Allstate Arena at the historic Money in the Bank pay-per-view in 2011.

The song was also featured on WWE's compilation album 'Wreckless Intent' that was released in 2006. Killswitch Engage revealed in 2017 that they were once again working with WWE, but the deal didn't go according to plan.

"One's for one company and then the other is for WWE. The WWE one was really complicated because it was another thing where they sent us a song and said, 'You need to cover this as best as possible or as close as possible' and it's not a good song." Said Mike D'Antonio (h/t Metal Injection)

#9 Three 6 Mafia contributed music to WWE

Mark Henry in WWE

'Somebody's gon' get their wig split, somebody's gon' get their.." You know the rest. Mark Henry left a trail of destruction in WWE with his famous theme song 'Some Bodies Gonna Get It' which was performed by hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia. The group worked with WWE on the song, which also features on their 'Wreckless Intent' compilation album. They even performed it on an episode of SmackDown as Mark Henry was making his entrance.

Three 6 Mafia recently went on an eleven year hiatus, but they are now back together and making music. They told NME:

"It was all about timing and it felt right for everybody. On top of that, with what’s going on with the music scene right now, with everybody redoing old Three 6 Mafia songs we’re more popular now than we were when we were putting out music. So we just felt that this was probably the best time to come back."

