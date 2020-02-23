10 great deceased wrestlers not in the WWE Hall Of Fame (videos)

Vader, Owen Hart and the Dynamite Kid are amongst the greatest ever

The Hall of Fame is the ultimate recognition for every WWE related person, inside or outside the ring.

As Vince McMahon's company bought many promotions' legal rights and/or libraries through the years (AWA, ECW and WCW to name a few), wrestlers that had their best days in other promotions and worked just for a short period or even a few matches under the WWF/E brand get qualified for an introduction to the HOF (e.g. Stan Hansen, Carlos Colon Sr., Mil Máscaras).

In this article we list 10 great wrestlers that have passed away and are not yet included in the Hall, for various reasons. Some seem a certain entry for the future, some might never be recognized...

Please note that all wrestlers listed are not yet inducted to the HOF as individuals or as members of a Tag Team/Stable. That's why glorious singles wrestlers like Chyna were not considered for inclusion, since she was inducted as member of the D-Generation-X in the 2019 Hall of Fame.

Also, all performers are listed in alphabetical order... except one. You 'll find out who!

"The Beast of the East"

Arguably one of the most naturally gifted, agile and physically remarkable big men to ever step foot in a wrestling ring, Scott Charles Bigelow was named Rookie of The Year in his debuting year 1986 by Wrestling Observer.

He remained fully active 'till 2001, finding success in four of the most legendary promotions in the wrestling business: NJPW, WWF, ECW and WCW. He then became an independent wrestler, fighting sporadically through 2002 and very rarely during the 2003-2006 period.

As many other stars of his era, he battled with substances abuse and chronic pain from the many injuries he suffered throughout his career, thus becoming unable to wrestle regularly and struggling through his everyday life too.

He was eventually found dead by his girlfriend in January 19, 2007 with toxic levels of cocaine and an anti-anxiety drug in his system. He was 45 years old.

With political correctness and public image being the most important things in today's business for WWE, they will have to hedge his passing when they eventually induct him to the Hall of Fame. That shouldn't be a huge issue though, since they have proved themselves more than capable of doing so in numerous occasions. If they decide so, they can avoid any specific reference altogether.

The 2019 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony took place in Bigelow's hometown New Jersey, but he was out of it that year too...

