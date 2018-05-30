10 Greatest Tag Teams in TNA history

TNA/Impact Wrestling have had some of the best tag teams of all time to perform for them, and here are the top 10!

David Cullen ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2018

Some wonderful teams!

TNA, or Impact Wrestling as they are known, is having a hard time at the moment. In fact, has been having a hard time a lot in recent years, whether it be wrestlers leaving the company, bad business decisions or poor attendance, it left the company under a lot of criticism.

But now and in the past, they've had one hell of a roster that have given us some of the greatest matches and moments over the last 16 years. Other than women's wrestling in the late 2000's and early 2010's, something else they have often upstaged WWE in has been tag team wrestling. Impact Wrestling has had some of the all-time greatest tag teams and tag team matches in the history of professional wrestling.

That brings me to this list of the Top 10 TNA greatest tag teams in the history of TNA Impact Wrestling.

Honourable Mentions:

Decay, AJ Styles and Tomko, Team Canada, The Naturals, 3Live Kru, The Dirty Heels, The BroMans and The British Invasion.

#10 The Wolves

Helped revitalize the division

Eddie Edwards and Davey Richards are one of the best tag teams in the recent history of Impact Wrestling.

The former two-time ROH Tag Team Champions made their debut for Impact Wrestling alongside MVP during the first week of Genesis special of Impact Wrestling, and it didn't take long for The Wolves to win Tag Team gold in February, albeit a short reign, but later regained them in April.

Overall, The Wolves held the TNA Tag Team Championships 5 times, and had a tremendous series of Full Metal Mayhem (TLC) matches with The Hardy Boyz and Team 3D. They also had excellent encounters with Austin Aries and Bobby Roode, as well as The BroMans and more. The two also had a solid feud against each other, following their split in 2016.