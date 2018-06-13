Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

10 Greatest wrestlers who never became the World Champion

Somehow, some of the greatest wrestlers of all time, have never been a World Heavyweight Champion!

David Cullen
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jun 2018, 10:15 IST
2.03K

Some
Some of the all-time greats

Unfortunately in the wrestling world, even if you have all the tools to be a Heavyweight Champion, it still doesn't mean that it's meant to be.

And while some of the best of all time have rightfully won the WWE Championship, World Championship, WCW Championship, ECW Championship, NWA Championship and even TNA Championship/Impact Global Championship, there have been more than a dozen all-time greats to never even come close.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

Whether it was the wrong place at the wrong time, someone else was being favored over them or even when the company did not see them that way. Sometimes being one of the best in the world, just doesn't mean being treated that way.

That brings me to looking at the top 10 greatest Superstars of all time, to have never held a prominent World Heavyweight Championship.

Honorable Mentions: William Regal, Dean Malenko, Arn Anderson, Jesse “The Body” Ventura, Magnum TA, Paul Orndorff, the Big Boss Man, Umaga, and Carlito.

#10 Brian Pillman

R
Right place, right time, horrible injury

Following the end of his 'Hollywood Blondes' tag team with Steve Austin, the talented Flyin' Brian Pillman went under a complete character change as he became 'The Loose Canon' Brian Pillman, and instantly the most talked about character in wrestling.

The gimmick, cultivating a reputation for edgy, out of control and unpredictable behavior, blurred fact, and fiction with his worked shoots so much that even his fellow wrestlers didn't know if they were a work or not. Mick Foley later commented on the character saying that he was almost offended by Brian's Loose Canon antics.

The character, which spread across WCW, ECW, and WWE, in a short but very much talked about space of time, seemed to be destined for the World Championship. Brian's main event potential was limited from the beginning due to entering WWE with a broken ankle, and then his now infamous feud with Steve Austin was heavily criticized by the USA Network.

There was still a lot of main event potential in Brian during his run with the Hart Foundation, but sadly, at 35 years old, Pillman was found dead on October 5, 1997, from a heart attack caused by a previously undetected heart condition, arteriosclerotic heart disease.

Page 1 of 10 Next
WWE Raw Roddy Piper Goldust
10 WWE wrestlers who almost never tapped out
RELATED STORY
10 Wrestlers who overcame difficult childhoods to make it...
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers who were more successful once they left WWE
RELATED STORY
5 WWE wrestlers who might not compete till 2019
RELATED STORY
10 highest paid WWE wrestlers of 2018
RELATED STORY
5 wrestlers who won the WWE Championship once
RELATED STORY
5 wrestlers who can retire Chris Jericho
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Legends who have never been the subject of...
RELATED STORY
15 TNA Wrestlers who also represented the WWE
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Wrestlers who were in the Olympics
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us