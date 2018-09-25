10 Heel Turns That Just Didn't Work

Too likeable?

In wrestling, you have your popular Superstars, the babyfaces, and bad guys, the heels. It is a formula that wrestling has always needed to survive.

Without the popularity of Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, John Cena and more, WWE and all of the wrestling wouldn't be where it is today. But you can't just be as popular as these guys on your own.

Every step of the way they have each had different villains to do battle with to help keep the fans engaged. For every Hogan, Austin, Rock and Cena, we've had a Roddy Piper, Andre The Giant, Triple H, Vince McMahon and many more.

However, epic heel runs don't always go the way WWE want them to. Sometimes a heel can be so good at being the bad guy, that they become cool and thus too popular to hate. Here are ten of such.

#10 AJ Lee: 2012 - 2014

Crazy was her superpower

AJ Lee became WWE's top female Superstar in 2012. She participated in high profile angles with CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, Kane, John Cena and served as RAW General Manager.

She ended her fourth on-screen relationship, with John Cena, at the end of the year at WWE TLC by turning heel on John and aiding Dolph Ziggler in defeating him in a ladder match. From there, Dolph Ziggler, Big E and she feuded with Daniel Bryan and Kane, and she later had several reigns as WWE Divas Champion.

Although she feuded with these top male stars and every face female star, she was always cheered. It was evident that the fans just couldn't get enough of the geeky tomboy.

