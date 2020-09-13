10 Hilarious oversells by WWE Superstars

For the purpose of this article, let's keep the word "kayfabe" aside. In professional wrestling, "selling" a move basically means reacting to the opponent's move as if it had been done for real. Thus making the entire spot believable to the fans watching it. It's one of the first things that a WWE Superstar has to learn - how to sell a move and make it look believable.

In recent years, there have been several instances of WWE Superstars not selling their opponents moves, so as to project themselves to be very strong and indestructible. While WWE Superstars usually sell their opponent's moves, there have been several instances of them "overselling" it to an extent where that became hilarious to watch.

In this article, let's take a look at 10 funniest oversells in WWE history. Be sure to comment down and let us know your favorite out of these.

#10 JTG oversells The Cobra (WWE Superstars)

JTG selling the Santino Cobra



One of the greatest things I've ever seen 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bKVy5cJI8K — P̷u̷n̷k̷.̷™̷ (@TheEnduringIcon) April 13, 2019

The Cobra finisher of Santino Marella has always been a topic of discussion among fans and is considered one of the funniest finishers in WWE history. During JTG's last match in 2013 on WWE Superstars, he faced Santino and fans still remember his epic oversell after getting hit with The Cobra. It was so unique and hilarious as JTG made it look like he was actually poisoned and out of his senses.

JTG commented the following about this incident in his book “D@m#, Why Did I Write This Book?”:

“My agent informed me that while my match was very entertaining, a few of the other agents were pissed about how I sold The Cobra. It could have very well been my overly zealous desire to ‘one up’ myself that got me sent home after that final Cobra.”

Advertisement

#9 Triple H gets "Stunned"

Triple H sellin that stunna. pic.twitter.com/k63WB8XNb7 — The Nature Boy Ric Moranis (@JaimsVanDerBeek) January 5, 2015

Stone Cold Steve Austin has had several amazing moments throughout his WWE career. He was a massive fan favorite and everyone loved to see him deliver The Stunner to his opponents. Interestingly, many Superstars have had different ways to sell his Stunner.

Check out the above video of Triple H hilariously overselling the Stunner during an episode of RAW is WAR. This won't be the last time the Stunner will make an appearance on this list.