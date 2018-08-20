10 Huge Stars set to miss Summerslam

Some huge stars are set to miss out on appearing at Summerslam

This year's Summerslam card is stacked from top to bottom. It is easily one of the best cards in the long storied history of the event. But that does not mean that every big star is going to make the card on Sunday. There are some huge names that are set to miss out on appearing at the second biggest pay-per-view event of the year.

The Bar (Sheamus & Cesaro)

The Bar are one of the best tag teams on the roster.

T hese men are two of the best in-ring talents on the roster and have formed one of the most entertaining tag teams in the WWE over the past couple of years. Yet, they find themselves without a spot on Summerslam.

This is going to be frustrating for most fans as The Bar has been one of the best things on television when given the chance to shine. Yet a comedic tag team like The B-Team have managed to pass them and are now the Raw Tag Team Champions going into Summerslam.

The Usos

The Usos find themselves without a spot on the card

The Usos are one of the last tag teams left in the WWE that is not made up of two former singles competitors with no creative direction. But that has not stopped the WWE from leaving them out of Summerslam.

The tag team division is in shambles at the moment and it might be because teams like The Usos and The Bar have been overlooked in recent months.

Nia Jax

Nia Jax just lost her Women's Championship

Nia Jax has been absent from television since losing her Raw Women's Championship to Alexa Bliss last month. Despite rumours of injury floating around, she has recently denied that she is struggling with any form of injury. That makes her absence from television even more strange and it feels like a decision that has been made to help Ronda Rousey's ascension to the Raw Women's Championship.

Sasha Banks & Bayley

Two of the Four Horsewomen have fallen down the pecking order recently

These two make the list together because of how intertwined both of their careers have been on the main roster. For several months before Wrestlemania, these two were involved in a feud and it felt like all of it would culminate in a high profile match at Wrestlemania.

That did not happen and since then the two have disappointingly reconciled. It is odd that WWE did not go anywhere with a storyline that had months of booking behind it, showing that the company does not have anything creatively for two of wrestling's elite talents.

Bobby Roode

The Glorious One has faded away in recent months

Bobby Roode was one of the best wrestlers on the planet back when he was in NXT. His wrestling ability, charisma and incredible theme song made him one of the most loved competitors on WWE's development brand. But since his move to the main roster, Roode has failed to find his footing.

He was the United States Champion for a little while but it was a very lacklustre reign. It is fair to say that The Glorious One has had a tough start to life on the main roster and finds himself without a place on Summerslam as a result.

Asuka

Asuka has stumbled since losing her win streak to Charlotte at Wrestlemania

Just a few months back, Asuka could do nothing wrong. She was on a three year win streak and was about to challenge Charlotte for the SmackDown Women's Championship after winning the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble.

But now she finds herself on a three pay-per-view losing streak after losing her match at Wrestlemania to Charlotte and then to Carmella on consecutive pay-per-views. Her fall from grace has been so sudden that she finds herself without a spot on Summerslam and there were even rumours of her walking out of the WWE but they have been squashed since then.

Randy Orton

Orton has tormented Jeff Hardy for the past month

Randy Orton has spent the whole of last month tormenting Jeff Hardy. He has brought back his cold-blooded heel gimmick that was so popular a decade back. But for some reason, he is still not a part of the Summerslam card despite having the most momentum that he has had in years.

Yet he will be expected to somehow affect the result of Jeff Hardy's match with Nakamura at Summerslam. Do not be surprised if 'The Viper' strikes 'The Charismatic Enigma' on Sunday.