10 Interesting things emerging from 2022 Royal Rumble 

After an eternity of speculation and anticipation, The Royal Rumble 2022 was finally televised on January 29. With various feuds reigniting and some settling down, the Road to WrestleMania has officially kickstarted.

The show's success varies from opinion to opinion. However, it can't be denied that the amount of trivia emerging from this edition of the annual free-for-all is quite mind-boggling.

This article will focus on ten such fun things emerging from the 2022 event at the Royal Rumble.

#10. The coincidence between Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair and Roman Reigns are two of the biggest superstars in Vince McMahon's promotion. Now, the 2022 Royal Rumble has bound the two superstars into a crazy coincidence.

Neither of them entered their first eligible Rumble. Reigns didn't enter the 2013 event because he was working for CM Punk at the time. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair didn't make her way to the eponymous women's contest in 2018 as she was already the SmackDown Women's Champion at the time.

The Big Dog first entered the Rumble in 2014 and eliminated 12 superstars, a record back then. He ended the event as the runner-up and was eliminated by Batista, a surprise entrant entering at number 28.

The Queen's first appearance was in 2019. She eliminated five superstars, a tied record back then. She, too, ended up as the runner-up and was eliminated by Becky Lynch, a surprise entrant entering at number 28.

The second time Reigns and Flair entered the event was in 2015 and 2020, respectively. As you would have guessed by now, both of these superstars earned their tickets to WrestleMania in their second attempt at Rumble.

Three times a charm, but not for The Queen and The Tribal Chief. Both superstars ended their third Royal Rumble match (2021 and 2016, respectively) in the third position.

And in the latest event and her fourth appearance, Charlotte Flair again ended the Battle Royale as the runner-up. Reigns also finished in the 2nd position in 2017, his fourth appearance.

This may be arguably one of the biggest coincidences in professional wrestling.

#9. Ronda Rousey became the 12th Superstar to win their debut, Royal Rumble

Thirty men and thirty women attempt to stand tall in their respective Royal Rumble match every year. However, only one gets their dream accomplished of standing tall in the Rumble.

Superstars have been trying for years and years to get their Royal Rumble moment. The likes of Kane and Dolph Ziggler are yet to triumph in the event despite entering the match more than anyone else.

On the other side of the coin, some superstars have outlasted everyone else in their first attempt. To date, twelve superstars have achieved the feat.

The latest addition to this list is the winner of this year's women's battle royal. Ronda Rousey entered Royal Rumble for the first time in her career, and she last eliminated Charlotte Flair to earn a world title opportunity at WrestleMania.

