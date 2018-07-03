10 longest matches in pro-wrestling history

CM Punk and Chris Hero

Pro-wrestling matches often last between 5 and 15 minutes, while PPV show matches go for a little bit longer. But there are some wrestlers from around the world who are technically and physically capable of going even longer and impressing audiences with their tenacity, stamina and desire to put on a good show!

Here are ten of the longest matches in pro-wrestling history (as of 3rd, July 2018; credit: ProFightDB)

#10 Austin Aries vs Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) - ROH Testing The Limit (2004) - 76:00

Before Austin Aries and Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) became household names after featuring in the WWE, the two were popular wrestlers on the indie scene.

In this match at Ring of Honor's Testing The Limit show in 2004, the two future WWE stars battled it out for a mind-boggling 76 minutes in a 2 out of 3 Falls match! Aries and Danielson were the final two in the Survival of the Fittest match and the ROH management booked a match between the two to see who was the best of the two.

Aries got the first pin in the 42nd-minute mark after putting his opponent in the Cattle Mutilation hold and Danielson tapping out.

The second fall goes to Danielson in the 63rd minute after some good work on the knee of Aries. After a lot of back and forth and change in the pace of the match, Aries gets the third and final fall in the 76th minute!

Fun fact: Another future WWE megastar, CM Punk, was on commentary, while the referee was changed midway through the match!