10 Male WWE Superstars who are shorter than Shorty Gable

Chad Gable is now known as Shorty Gable

Chad Gable recently revealed in an interview with PW Insider that he “begged and pleaded” with Vince McMahon to give him an opportunity on WWE television after he was separated from former tag team partner Robert Roode in the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up.

Since that interview, the 2012 Olympian has become arguably the most popular underdog character in WWE, largely thanks to his series of victories in the King of the Ring tournament and his subsequent rivalry with KOTR winner Baron Corbin.

As regular followers of behind-the-scenes WWE reports will know, the company filed a trademark for “Shorty G” in the summer, and it has since turned out that the phrase was being saved for Gable, whose height has been deemed a weakness by recent opponents including Shelton Benjamin, Shane McMahon, Mike Kanellis and Corbin.

In his new role as WWE’s “King”, Corbin decreed that the three-time Tag Team Champion must be known as “Shorty Gable”, and WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton now introduces Gable by that name.

At 5ft 8in (173cm), the former American Alpha member is short by WWE’s standards, but it is interesting that the company’s decision-makers have booked this storyline when Gable is not even the shortest guy on the roster.

With that in mind, we’ve done a bit of research and found out that there are at least 10 male Superstars currently in WWE who are shorter than Shorty Gable, so let’s take a look at them!

#10 Akira Tozawa - 5ft 7in (170cm)

Akira Tozawa’s height has never stopped him from achieving success in WWE. In fact, out of all of the people on this list, he is one of the few who has held a title, albeit briefly, for the company.

The highlight of the 205 Live Superstar’s WWE career so far came in August 2017 when he defeated Neville for the Cruiserweight Championship. Since then, he has featured regularly in the cruiserweight division and he now looks set to be part of the main roster again following the 2019 draft.

#9 Tyler Bate - 5ft 7in (170cm)

One of WWE’s most successful English wrestlers, Tyler Bate defeated Pete Dunne in the final of the United Kingdom Championship tournament in January 2017 to be crowned the inaugural WWE United Kingdom Champion.

He may be one of the shortest Superstars that WWE has, but Bate showed in his Match of the Year contender against the mighty WALTER (193cm) at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff that he can also mix it up with the big guys.

