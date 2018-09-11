Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

10 man prediction for Survivor Series 2018

Mayank Jain
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
4.67K   //    11 Sep 2018, 02:01 IST

Survivor Series
Survivor Series

Survivor Series is one of the big 4 pay-per-views of WWE, and it's the one time in the year where RAW and SmackDown Live collide head-to-head with each other.

Here are some predictions for how the team (men) of Survivor Series 2018 should be like.

#1 Braun Strowman (Raw)

Strowman
The Monster

Braun Strowman has arguably been the most popular and talked about superstar of 2018. The Creative team has done a very good job of making him look like an unstoppable monster.

Shades of last year's Survivor Series, Braun may end up decimating team blue. Facing a behemoth who is hungry for competition is the last thing team SmackDown would want at Survivor Series.

#2 Daniel Bryan (SmackDown)

Image result for daniel bryan
Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan's career has been nothing short of a fairy tale. When Daniel Bryan was forced to retire in 2016, fans lost hope of ever seeing him wrestle again in the squared circle. But much to everyone's surprise, he got cleared in 2018.

Daniel Bryan has made a career out of proving that size doesn't matter when you're passionate enough to win. Would the same be applicable against Strowman though?

#3 Seth Rollins (Raw)

Image result for seth rollins
Seth Rollins

The Architect is a must have on team Raw. A heavy fan favorite, Seth Rollins is what is required to get the viewers invested in the match. The Architect along with Strowman could end up being the saviors of team Raw.

Also, Seth Rollins and Daniel Bryan could create magic in the ring together. But our next pick is the one who will bring out the best in The Architect.

#4 AJ Styles (SmackDown)

Image result for aj styles
AJ Styles

How could the blue brand head into Survivor Series without this man? After all, SmackDown Live is the house that AJ built. But can AJ Styles protect his house from team Raw's invasion? This is what we would need to find out. With this addition, team blue would just become phenomenal.

1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Daniel Bryan Roman Reigns
Mayank Jain
CONTRIBUTOR
Five Dream Matches for Braun Strowman as a heel
RELATED STORY
7 Bold predictions for the Go-Home Episode of Monday...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Booking: 10-Man Traditional Survivor Series Tag...
RELATED STORY
5 little-known facts about Survivor Series 
RELATED STORY
5 Dream Matches For The Shield
RELATED STORY
5 Factions The Shield Could Feud With Next
RELATED STORY
10 "Emotional Storylines" For Kevin Owens When He Returns...
RELATED STORY
6 Superstars with the highest consecutive PPV main events...
RELATED STORY
3 Last Minute Predictions For Coming Home RAW Before Hell...
RELATED STORY
5 Ways The Shield Can Get Revenge On The RAW Roster
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us