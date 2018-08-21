10 match WWE SummerSlam 2018 review

Adithya Narain FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.18K // 21 Aug 2018, 19:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The long-awaited crowning?

We are officially done with WWE SummerSlam 2018 folks. Unlike previous editions, it was a newsworthy pay-per-view where 4 titles changed hands. We also had 3 squash matches, and an Elias segment interrupted by his own guitar?!

It was a weird show, to say the least. Lets look at each of the matches.

The good

#1 Seth Rollins vs Dolph Ziggler

The show started off with a solid match from Ziggler and Rollins for the IC Title (and the occasional Ambrose serious face). The crowd not counting down the last 10 seconds of every minute certainly helped.

In the end, Rollins beat Ziggler for the title. I hope we have seen the last of this feud because seeing Rollins face McIntyre every Monday is certainly tiring. We did not get the Ambrose heel turn we anticipated (or his new look suggested).

#2 AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe

Match of the night

The only other good match of the event was also the best match of the night. AJ Styles and Samoa Joe battled each other in one hell of a match for the WWE Title.

Expectations were low for this match considering AJ's disappointing series of matches with Shinsuke Nakamura. But this was better than those matches simply because you had the magic ingredient of a story (sorry, but Shinsuke grabbing AJ's testicles is not a story).

This was a very good match, it was slow in certain parts, but the other parts were great. The DQ finish was actually done pretty well, setting things up for the rematch during Hell in a Cell.

