10 Memorable Botches in WWE’s history

Some botches end up being dangerous, while others end up being funny

Sports entertainment requires a lot of skills, talent, practice, persistence, patience, and calculations. Without any of these, the entertainers can end up causing harm to themselves, their career, the business or to their competitors.

The same is the case when it comes to wrestling, as a lot of dangerous maneuvers are exercised nonstop and require each individual to be perfectly trained to perform them. At times things don’t end well, as Superstars have managed to injure themselves or their opponents.

Other times, a missed move or a botched attempt has ended up just being funny and memorable for the fans and the wrestlers themselves too.

While the company, wrestlers, and the officials try their best for everything to run smoothly and for the competitors to remain as safe as possible, there are still instances where there are botches.

Keeping that in mind, let’s take a look at 10 of the memorable botches in WWE’s history.

#10 Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn is one of the better high-flyers on the main roster of the company. However, things do not always turn out as expected.

On July 24, 2016, Zayn took on longtime friend-cum-foe Kevin Owens. The match was as good as anyone would expect, but a botched move from Zayn highlighted the match which was otherwise flawless.

When Kevin Owens tried to powerbomb Zayn on the apron, Zayn grabbed onto the top rope and proceeded to jump up and sit on the top rope to gain momentum, bounce off, and land on Kevin Owens. Sounds simple, right? It wasn’t so, Zayn didn’t get any momentum and came crashing down shoulder first onto the apron, with Owens trying to break his momentum and helping him avoid an injury.

