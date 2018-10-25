×
10 Most emotional moments in WWE history

Juan Paolo
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.23K   //    25 Oct 2018, 19:37 IST

The Shield

On the October 21 episode of Monday Night Raw, Roman Reigns announced that he will be taking a hiatus to focus on his family and health. Reigns revealed that he has been battling leukemia ever since he was 22 years old and now it's back. It was a very emotional moment for the WWE universe and it will go down as one of the most emotional moments in WWE history.

WWE have produced a lot of emotional moments wherein fans will feel happy or sad or angry. It is the main job of the WWE, to entertain us, to make us emotionally invested in the product. Some moments just happened because they are well-written story while other just take place naturally due to several different factors. But despite the scripted nature of wrestling, it has also produced emotional moments due to some real-life scenarios.

This list will mostly feature those that made most of the WWE universe cry but there are also a few that feel good moments. So here are the ten most emotional moments in history of WWE.

#10 Daniel Bryan wins the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Daniel Bryan celebrates after winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 30.

The ultimate underdog story happened at WrestleMania 30 when Daniel Bryan won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Bryan was not supposed to win the title since there was not even plans for him to be in the main event storyline leading to the event. However, the fans started to clearly see that Bryan deserves to be in the main event after years of being misused by the WWE.

Bryan's run at the top began with the creation of The Yes Movement that forced the WWE's hand to insert him in the main event scene. He defeated Triple H in the opening match of WrestleMania 30 to earn a shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Bryan outlasted both Randy Orton and Batista to ascend to the top.

What made the moment emotional was Bryan finally got what he deserves and it happened in one of the biggest events in history. It also gave us the moment wherein Bryan embraced Connor Michalek, an 8-year-old WWE fan with brain tumor. Bryan shared a special moment with Michalek right after the most emotional moment of his career.

