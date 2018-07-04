10 Most epic WWE moments of 2018 so far

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin returned at Raw 25

As regular WWE viewers can appreciate, it’s easy to lose sight of the good things happening in the world of sports entertainment when some of the negative moments we see on Raw, SmackDown Live and PPVs often outweigh the positives.

Granted, there have been plenty of things on WWE television to be negative about recently, but 2018 has still had its fair share of good moments, with the likes of Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins and Ronda Rousey emerging as three of the company’s top Superstars over the last six months.

In Strowman's case, he has gone from strength to strength as one of Raw's most dominant Superstars since the turn of the year, winning the Greatest Royal Rumble in April and the men's Money In The Bank match in June, but where does "The Monster Among Men" rank when it comes to the most epic moments of 2018 so far?

As for Rollins, was his performance in the gauntlet match on Raw in February worthy of being included in this list? And which moment involving Rousey has stood out most during her first few months as a WWE Superstar?

Now that we’re halfway through 2018, let’s take a look back at 10 of the most epic moments of the WWE year so far.

#10 Braun Strowman sets new Elimination Chamber record

Braun Strowman was the star of the Elimination Chamber match

While Braun Strowman’s Money In The Bank victory in June is undoubtedly the most significant moment of his career so far, his most epic feat in the first half of 2018 came in February when he set a new record of five eliminations in a single Elimination Chamber match.

“The Monster Among Men” pinned The Miz, Elias, John Cena, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins in the first seven-man battle inside the Chamber. Sadly, he couldn’t go on to eliminate Roman Reigns, who won the match and went on to face Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 34.