10 Most Insane WWE Spots of the Week (9/2/18)

blake sexton FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.57K // 09 Sep 2018, 08:21 IST

Daniel Bryan faced Andrade 'Cien' Almas last Tuesday.

The likes of Andrade 'Cien' Almas, Brie Bella, Killer Kelly, Tony Nese, Gran Metalik, and Johhny Gargano were involved in some insane spots this week on Raw, SmackDown Live, NXT, the Mae Young Classic, and 205 Live.

#1: Rhea Ripley's perfectly timed dropkick

Rhea Ripley faced MJ Jenkins in first-round action last Wednesday in the second Mae Young Classic. MJ Jenkins used her speed to gain the advantage at first. She then went for a springboard move (presumably a springboard dropkick) and Rhea Ripley gained control by catching Jenkins in mid-air with a perfect dropkick out of nowhere, dropping Jenkins to the floor. Ripley would get the win later with the Pumphandle Powerbomb.

#9 Killer Kelly's brutal dragon sleeper

Killer Kelly faced Meiko Satomura in the main event of the first episode of the second Mae Young Classic. Killer Kelly was going for an avalanche belly to back suplex before Meiko Satomura knocked her off of the top rope. Kelly then quickly got back up on the top rope and fully locked in a Dragon Sleeper while on the top turnbuckle. You could see the bend in Meiko Satomura's back and neck. While Killer Kelly would take Meiko Satomura to the limit in this match, she would ultimately be defeated by 'The Boss' via pinfall with the Death Valley Driver.

#8 Brie Bella's botched suicide dive

The Bella Twins made their return to in-ring action last Monday night on Raw. While it looked like it was Sarah Logan's fault the first time Brie attempted the suicide dive, it was all Brie the second time. Brie Bella seemed to crash and burn, while barely touching Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott.

Corey Graves was right when he said that she didn't get all of it, in fact, she got none of it. Maybe going for a suicide dive in her first match in 2 years (not counting the Royal Rumble) wasn't the wisest idea. Nikki Bella then hit the Rack Attack 2.0 on Liv Morgan right after that to get the win. It's a miracle that Brie Bella didn't hurt herself when hitting that suicide dive and will still be able to compete at Hell in a Cell.

