10 Most Popular WWE Smackdown Live Wrestlers According to Google Trends Web Search

Archit Sahay FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature // 13 Sep 2018, 08:23 IST

The Phenomenal One

It is always interesting to analyze numbers related to our favorite WWE superstars. Smackdown Live boasts a roster full of several top stars. But, who are the most popular wrestlers on the show? As a sequel to the similar list for Monday Night Raw; here, we look at the top ten most searched wrestlers worldwide over the past 12 months according to Google Trends Web search on the blue brand.

This can to a certain extent be considered synonymous to the level of interest people have in these superstars and can also somewhat be considered an index of their relative popularities. Precisely, it shows how much the superstar was searched about on the Internet over the past twelve months. The following list includes only wrestlers from the official WWE. com page for Smackdown Live! superstars. Thus, it does not consider people like Triple H, John Cena, The Rock, The Undertaker and even people like Corey Graves as they are not wrestlers.

#10 Daniel Bryan

Yes! Yes! Yes!

Daniel Bryan is one of modern WWE's successful babyface megastars. Fans of different ages and tastes love him alike. He doesn't represent someone who was chosen to be at the top. He is someone all of us forced the management to push to the top. He thrives on the love the fans have for him and never fails to impress them. The kind of emotions he evokes from a crowd is very rare in this day and age. His return to wrestling has been an emotional tale of passion for one's craft making one work the hardest one can be able to do what injury had forbidden one from. Even after three years of being inactive as a wrestler, Daniel Bryan still manages to be one of the most searched Smackdown superstars. Yes! that is truly commendable.

