Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

10 Most Popular WWE Wrestlers According to Google Trends Web Search

Archit Sahay
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.47K   //    29 Sep 2018, 23:22 IST

The DeadMan
The Deadman

It is always interesting to analyse numbers related to our favourite WWE superstars. But, who are the most popular wrestlers in the company? Here, we look at the top ten most searched wrestlers worldwide over the past 12 months according to Google Trends Web search.

This can to a certain extent be considered synonymous to the level of interest people have in these superstars and can also somewhat be considered an index of their relative popularities. More appropriately these are the ten most searched WWE wrestlers over the past 12 months worldwide.

The following list includes only current wrestlers from the official WWE.com page. Similar lists separately for Raw and Smackdown can be have been published. Here, we go 'all in' on WWE, Raw, Smackdown, NXT, and part-timers.

It is observed that wrestlers with a long continuous past in WWE tend to be more popular than the new ones, despite the list only including results from the past twelve months. Therefore, for a spoiler, 6 out of ten on the list are part-timers.

#10 Alexa Bliss

Five Feet of Fury
Five Feet of Fury

The Goddess of WWE has established herself as one of the most successful heels of her generation. She is already a five-time Women's champion and also the latest Women's Money in the Bank winner. Although her matches haven't been spectacular, it's her solid character work, unparalleled facial expressions, and fabulous microphone skills that make her so interesting to watch. She is the youngest and least experienced member of this list which is a mammoth achievement in itself.

1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield John Cena The Undertaker Greatest WWE Wrestlers of All Time
Archit Sahay
CONTRIBUTOR
Wrestling fan since 2007
10 Most Popular WWE Raw Wrestlers According to Google Trends
RELATED STORY
The 10 most popular WWE superstars, according to Google...
RELATED STORY
10 Most Popular WWE Smackdown Live Wrestlers According to...
RELATED STORY
Current Champions in WWE Ranked in Order of Popularity...
RELATED STORY
The 10 most popular women in WWE, according to Google...
RELATED STORY
5 Most protected wrestlers in WWE right now
RELATED STORY
5 Rules every WWE Superstar needs to follow
RELATED STORY
5 crazy WWE facts you probably did not know
RELATED STORY
Hits and Misses for RAW and SmackDown Live this Month...
RELATED STORY
30 WWE superstars and their celebrity lookalikes
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us