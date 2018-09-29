10 Most Popular WWE Wrestlers According to Google Trends Web Search

The Deadman

It is always interesting to analyse numbers related to our favourite WWE superstars. But, who are the most popular wrestlers in the company? Here, we look at the top ten most searched wrestlers worldwide over the past 12 months according to Google Trends Web search.

This can to a certain extent be considered synonymous to the level of interest people have in these superstars and can also somewhat be considered an index of their relative popularities. More appropriately these are the ten most searched WWE wrestlers over the past 12 months worldwide.

The following list includes only current wrestlers from the official WWE.com page. Similar lists separately for Raw and Smackdown can be have been published. Here, we go 'all in' on WWE, Raw, Smackdown, NXT, and part-timers.

It is observed that wrestlers with a long continuous past in WWE tend to be more popular than the new ones, despite the list only including results from the past twelve months. Therefore, for a spoiler, 6 out of ten on the list are part-timers.

#10 Alexa Bliss

Five Feet of Fury

The Goddess of WWE has established herself as one of the most successful heels of her generation. She is already a five-time Women's champion and also the latest Women's Money in the Bank winner. Although her matches haven't been spectacular, it's her solid character work, unparalleled facial expressions, and fabulous microphone skills that make her so interesting to watch. She is the youngest and least experienced member of this list which is a mammoth achievement in itself.

