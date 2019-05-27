10 Most Powerful People in the Pro Wrestling Business

Every industry, from health care to real estate, has its heavyweights. These are the influencers, the movers and shakers who can alter the course of a business or even an entire industry by flexing their corporate might.

In the early days of pro wrestling, there was a group called the Gold Dust Trio. They were not an on screen wrestling stable. In fact only Toots Mondt actually performed at the time. They were power brokers behind the scenes, who sought to control not only their own events but the entire industry as well.

From then, there have been many powerful figures who have come and gone in pro wrestling. From Jim Crockett to Eric Bischoff and Pal Heyman, they have fallen by the wayside.

But there are new power hitters in the industry. Here are ten of the most powerful and influential people in the sports entertainment business today.

#10 Matt Bloom

Matt Bloom, portraying his Lord Tenszai character.

Who is he?

Matt Bloom is a former WWE and New Japan pro wrestling star whose current gig is acting as head coach for the WWE Performance Centre at Full Sail University.

Bloom has been involved in sports entertainment for longer than many pro wrestling fans have been alive. He initially cut his teeth in the fading NWA territories of the late 1990s. In 1999 he was scouted by Tom Prichard of the Heavenly Bodies tag team.

First Bloom was known as Prince Albert, a play on his gimmick as a piercing and tattoo artist. This was shortened to simply Albert after a time. Then he became known as A Train before leaving the WWE and wrestling in Japan.

There, he was known as Giant Bernard. When Bloom returned to the WWE, he had a run as Lord Tenzai, but the character fell flat and he soon retired from active ring duty to take the coaching job at Full Sail University.

Influence he's had in the pro wrestling industry: As head coach of the WWE's performance centre, Bloom is grooming and developing the next generation of superstar.

