10 Most Probable Winners of The 2019 Men's Royal Rumble Match

Men's Royal Rumble Match 2018

The Royal Rumble match is arguably the most exciting match one can watch as a wrestling fan. The event marks the beginning of the Road to Wrestlemania, and it's the time of the year where WWE gets into its best form.

We are just one pay per view away from the Rumble and things seem to be shaping up interestingly leading up to it. Smackdown Live boasts the previous two winners: Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton. However, after their abysmal performance at Survivor Series this year, it is less probable that we will get a winner from the blue brand.

On the Raw side of things, however, a lot of potential names come to mind when thought from an optimistic fantasy booking point of view. A surprise NXT call-up may also be the one to claim this grand victory, but who could it possibly be?

There were rumors a few months ago that WWE was keen on having a repeat winner. Someone who has already won the Rumble match before would be winning it again in 2019. If this were true an argument for the list of former winners who are still active wrestlers to win again would be difficult to form, especially for Sheamus.

However, we never know as WWE loves to surprise and thrill its fans and there is no better time for a surprise all year than the Royal Rumble, but if this were to happen it would be an unpleasant surprise for most of us

As unpredictable as the event is, it is equally interesting to make predictions for the same. Let's delve in to see ten names which come to mind when we consider who can win the men's match as per the current scenario.

#10 Rusev

Happy Rusev Day!

No, this is not supposed to be a joke. Rusev would be a great pick to win the Rumble and go on to clash with WWE Champion Daniel Bryan at Wrestlemania. He has the support of the fans, and in this time when Smackdown is in dire need of a top hero, he can be the savior. He has the ability to put on good matches and his contrasting size and technique with Daniel Bryan could work wonders.

Ever since the anti-climatic finish to the 'One Night in Milwaukee' storyline, he hasn't been up to much. The guy has much more potential and WWE need to tap into it as soon as possible.

Also, he is the case of a natural, organic babyface who got super over with the fans, much more than he was expected to. This could be used as the basis for his feud with Bryan, who had a similar past. However, due to this being more of a fantasy than a probability, this stands tenth on this list.

