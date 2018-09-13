10 Most Shocking WWE Heel Turns Ever

Didn't see that coming!

A heel turn can be one of the best things to happen in wrestling, especially when you are not expecting it. Whether it built up little by little, or completely out of the blue, a heel turn can make or break a superstar.

While for the better part of two decades now it has been cool to be the bad guy, there is still something so gratifying about seeing someone turn to the dark side. Whether it be a tag team partner, friend or one completely out of the blue, it makes for much entertainment and top-notch feuds and matches with the face stars.

Heel turns happen all of the time, some we are expecting, others a little surprised by and then others that totally take us back, and here are the top 10 most shocking to have happened in WWE history.

Honorable Mentions: Andre The Giant - 1987, Triple H - 2002 & 2013, The Rock - 1998, Bret Hart - 1997, The Undertaker - 2001, & Becky Lynch - 2018

#10 Shawn Michaels - 1992

Heart Breaker

Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty formed one of the most popular tag teams of all time, The Rockers, in 1985 and teamed together until the end of 1991.

The seeds were planted for the group's disbanding in November 1991. Shawn and Marty began to have issues with each other off camera, the two had several real-life arguments and fights before the decision was made to end them as a team. After weeks of scripted arguing on TV, Brutus Beefcake interviewed The Rockers about their recent problems on the January 12, 1992 edition of the 'Barbershop'.

After seemingly working their problems, Michaels suddenly superkicked Jannetty, before sending him through the glass window of the barbershop set. Shawn then ripped a full page picture of the group in half. Although many saw a break-up coming, it happened in a very shocking fashion, for the time.

