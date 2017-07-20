10 most shocking WWE rumors in 2017 so far

WWE thrives on gossip and speculation, but these 10 rumors sent the Internet into a frenzy.

@BOestriecher by Blake Oestriecher Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jul 2017, 14:39 IST

Kurt Angle is the RAW GM

WWE has had a crazy 2017, a year filled with seemingly preposterous rumours actually coming true.

There was plenty of chatter that Jason Jordan would be revealed as Kurt Angle's son, and lo and behold, it actually happened.

Likewise, there was talk long before WrestleMania 33 that John Cena would do battle with The Miz at WWE's flagship pay-per-view just six years after they faced off in one of the worst main events in the show's history. Again, that indeed came true.

But for every ridiculous rumour that really did come to fruition, there were plenty more that didn't. Here are the 10 craziest WWE rumours in 2017 so far.

#10 Vince McMahon giggles at Great Balls of Fire

What a name, right?

Chances are you found the "Great Balls of Fire" pay-per-view name to be utterly absurd. But don't tell Vince McMahon that.

In an interview with The Dallas Observer, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle claimed that the reason WWE's newest pay-per-view was named after an outdated song from 1964 is, quite simply, that McMahon "thought it was hilarious."

Chalk this one up as a rumour for now, but it sure sounds like something that would have WWE's head honcho cackling like a kid.