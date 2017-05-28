10 most unexpected Number 1 Contenders for the WWE Championship

There have been some shocking challengers for the biggest prize in sports entertainment.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2017, 16:03 IST

Unexpected, indeed

Recently, Jinder Mahal shocked the world not just once but twice. First, he won a Six Pack Challenge to establish himself as the Number 1 Contender for Randy Orton’s WWE Championship after moving over to Smackdown Live from Monday Night Raw during the Superstar Shakeup.

After that, he went one step further by defeating The Viper to capture the biggest prize in all of sports entertainment. It remains one of the most surreal moments in recent WWE history. After all, WWE Championship matches are reserved for the elite, right? Well, no.

There have been plenty of instances where some very unexpected challengers have risen to challenge for the big belt. Some have been successful whereas others? Not so much. But, regardless of the outcome of the match, we are here to celebrate those shocking Number 1 Contenders.

So, without any further ado, here is our list of the 10 most unexpected Number 1 Contenders for the WWE Championship:

#10 Jeff Hardy

This was a great match

Today, nobody would blink an eye if Jeff Hardy was pushed into the main event picture to challenge for the WWE Title. But, what makes his entry on this list so shocking is the fact that the WWE gave him an opportunity at the gold 15 years ago, back in 2002.

Jeff challenged The Undertaker – then operating under his Big Evil heel gimmick – to a Ladder Match for the title on an episode of Monday Night Raw. It remains one of the best Raw matches of all time with The Deadman just about scraping a victory against the unexpected underdog.

The younger Hardy brother was also put over big time when Taker showed him respect by raising his opponent’s hand after retaining the championship. This was the start of Jeff’s stellar run as a single’s competitor as well.

Also read: 10 WWE Superstars that were overshadowed by a more famous sibling