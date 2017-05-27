10 WWE Superstars that were overshadowed by a more famous sibling

Professional wrestling is nothing but a family affair.

@KayfabeDiaries by Akhilesh Gannavarapu Top 5 / Top 10 27 May 2017, 23:20 IST

Matt and Jeff are possibly the most famous siblings, but there have been other brother(s)/sister duo in WWE

The professional wrestling business is cut - throat; everyone involved is inherently looking out for themselves. They say that you need to step on some toes and ruffle a few feathers to make it in the business. At the end of the day, the success or failure of a performer in the industry depends on how well they managed to ‘play the game’.

That being said, professional wrestling, for several Superstars over the years, has been a family business. From the legendary Guerrero family to the Harts and the Anoa’i’s, these famous wrestling families have produced many legendary Superstars. However, not everyone can be a success in the wrestling business.

Today, we take a look at the ten past and present WWE Superstars that were overshadowed by a more famous sibling.

#10 Eric Angle

Kurt Angle returned to WWE earlier this year, after being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Kurt will go down in the history books as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. In his illustrious career, The Olympic Gold Medalist has won numerous world titles and was known as a wrestling machine. However, very few would remember his brother, Eric Angle, who also worked for WWE.

Back in 2000, Eric Angle made his WWE debut at the Survivor Series PPV, helping his brother retain the WWE Championship against The Undertaker. Eric was offered a developmental contract and returned to WWE TV in 2003 on SmackDown, once again helping his brother in retaining the WWE Championship, this time against Brock Lesnar.

Eric was attacked by Lesnar the following week after which he was released by the company.