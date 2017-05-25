5 professional wrestlers with the best MMA records

Some wrestlers have had a career in WWE and competed in MMA as well.

The worlds of professional wrestling and mixed martial arts tend to overlap more than most people care to admit, despite the fact that both industries could serve to benefit from partnering up more often. There have been MMA fighters that have tried their hand in sports entertainment, and vice versa – which is what we’re here to talk about today.

Just to clarify we won’t be discussing the Ken Shamrocks and Dan Severns of the world, because they aren’t proper examples of pure pro wrestlers who see this industry as their main source of income. We can guarantee that you would’ve heard all five names on this list, with all of them being a big part of the WWE family at one point or another.

Of course many will gloat over the exemption of CM Punk, but we shouldn’t be mocking a man for actively deciding to go into a cage and fight. He has all the money in the world and didn’t need to take on this new challenge, but the fact that he did shows what kind of guy he really is.

With that in mind, here are five professional wrestlers with the best MMA records.

#5 Shinsuke Nakamura – 3-1

The King of Strong Style isn’t just a nickname – it’s seemingly a way of life when it comes to Shinsuke Nakamura. The Japanese sensation has been on fire ever since arriving in WWE at Takeover: Dallas last year, with his recent promotion to the main roster opening the door for many potential dream matches over on SmackDown Live.

Many years prior to this, however, Nakamura was also involved in K-1 MMA in addition to fighting in Brazil and numerous cities around Japan. With an impressive 3-1 record with one no contest, there’s no shame in the fact that Shinsuke’s one and only loss came to a Gracie (Daniel).

Three wins by submission isn’t too shabby, either.