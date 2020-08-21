We are merely a few days away from the thirty-third edition of WWE SummerSlam which will take place this Sunday on Aug. 23, 2020, at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. SummerSlam has been a crucial WWE pay-per-view for years. It's considered the second biggest show of the year for WWE after WrestleMania.

There have been several memorable moments at recent iterations of SummerSlam. These never-before-seen behind the scene photos from "The Biggest Party of the Summer" are just unforgettable. So, let's get to it without any further delay!

(Image Courtesy: WWE.com)

#10 Fist Bump

Former Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar

"The Beast Incarnate", Brock Lesnar, has been one of the most dominant and successful performers in SummerSlam history. Contrary to his famous gruff and arrogant on-screen character, this candid shot depicted Brock Lesnar giving Triple H a fist bump before he went out to the ring at SummerSlam.

Brock Lesnar has been in the main event of every SummerSlam from 2013 to 2019 but "The Beast Incarnate" will miss the pay-per-view this year. His last appearance for WWE was at WrestleMania 36 where he dropped the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre in the main event of the second night of the show.

#9 The UFC Four Horsewomen at SummerSlam

UFC Four Horsewomen

Many fans see an encounter between The Four Horsewomen of WWE(Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley) and the Four Horsewomen of MMA (Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir, and Jessamin Duke) as a dream match. In the picture above, the Four Horsewomen of MMA are hanging out together before SummerSlam 2018.

WWE has teased this dream matchup on many occasions. With Rousey and Becky Lynch both opting to start a family, fans might have to wait for a long time before they see these eight women tear it down in the ring.