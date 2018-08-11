Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
10 NXT stars who should move up to the main roster

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.24K   //    11 Aug 2018, 22:20 IST

These ten stars could move up to the main roster imminently

When you look at the NXT conveyor belt, it's produced some of the biggest Superstars in NXT today.

Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn - they all honed their craft in NXT to adjust to the WWE style before taking the main roster by storm.

But it's just former NXT Champions taking the world by storm. WWE's Women's division is almost entirely comprised of former NXT Superstars, with Asuka, Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Carmella, Ember Moon, the IIconics and the Riott Squad among others, and even NXT's tag teams making the jump with The Revival and Authors of Pain making their presence felt recently.

So, of course, that begs the question - who's next? With NXT arguably more stacked than ever before, and essentially working as a conveyor belt to bolster WWE's main roster, it's only a matter of time before we see more faces make the jump from yellow to red or blue.

I'm counting down the top ten wrestlers most likely to move up to the main roster imminently.

#10 Velveteen Dream

Rum
Rumours have been rife about Dream moving to the main roster

Okay, so I may actually be doing the Velveteen Dream a slight disservice here by only having the NXT star at number ten - but it's only because I'd love to see him win a title in NXT before moving up to the main roster.

During his feuds with Aleister Black - which was the acclaimed rivalry of the year - and Ricochet, Dream more than proved his worth, ultimately winning plenty of plaudits and respect from the WWE Universe for his incredible character work and athleticism in the ring.

There's absolutely zero doubt that Dream is a huge talent and should be on the WWE roster sooner rather than later, but the fans would love to see him become THE main man in NXT first.


Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
