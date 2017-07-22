10 of today's best WWE action figures

Taking a look at the hottest WWE action figures on shelves today!

@jaydeeLR by J. Carpenter Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jul 2017, 17:48 IST

Fans young and old enjoy collecting WWE action figures.

I have a confession to make. At nearly 40 years old, I have a massive toy collection. However, my collection doesn't include nerf guns, legos or hot wheels. My collection contains roughly 2,500 wrestling action figures.

I have been collection wrestling action figures since I was 7 years old. Over the years, I have acquired some amazing finds. I still have the old Hasbro and Jakks Pacific figures from decades ago, but I also collect a lot of today's Mattel figures as well.

While the real monetary value lies within the old figures from the 80's and early 90's, it's important to understand that Mattel has really stepped their game up with today's new line of action figures, which are certainly worth investing in, if you are a collector.

I recently sat down and scoured through the latest WWE action figures, searching for the hottest selling, must-have figures currently on the market. After several days of research, I have come up with the following list of 10 WWE action figures that you should consider purchasing. Here's a look at today's best WWE action figures.

#10 Dusty Rhodes: Mattel Summerslam 2017

I can see Sapphire smiling now!

He's the American Dream and while he may be gone physically, his spirit and his legacy will live on for eternity.

Mattel knocked this one out of the park. This is the latest Mattel Summerslam series, which only costs around 10 bucks at your local retail stores. This figure features Dusty's iconic black trunks with yellow polka-dots, as well as the famous cowboy boots. The figures even have the birthmark on Dream's big ol' belly!