10 Oldest WWE Superstars on the current roster

We've all heard the saying of "age is just a number", but it's easier said than done. There are these WWE Superstars which we'll be talking about in this article, who have proved this. A physical sport like pro-wrestling takes a massive toll on the human body, and while it doesn't matter much when a WWE Superstar is young, being in the 40s and still performing regularly is amazing.

Let' take a look at the ten oldest WWE Superstars on the current roster. Be sure to comment down and let us know which is the most shocking entry on the list according to you?

NOTE: We have only included full-time WWE Superstars on this list. Hence, names like Edge, John Cena, Goldberg, Triple H, The Undertaker, and other part-timers will not be included.

#10 Brock Lesnar

He’s been three-time Universal Champion, five-time WWE Champion, UFC champion and champion in the NCAA. There is only one like him in the world. Happy Birthday, @BrockLesnar! pic.twitter.com/6xPa6DZDvu — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 12, 2020

Starting the list at #10 is the Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar. Considered to be one of the most dominating Superstars in WWE history, Brock Lesnar was born on 12 July 1977 and recently turned 43. With the superb shape Lesnar is in, he surely doesn't look to be that old. What many might also not know is that Brock Lesnar is a step-grandfather!

Brock Lesnar made his WWE debut in 2002 on RAW and won the WWE Championship merely 5 months after his debut to become the youngest WWE Champion in history at the time at the age of 25. Throughout his massively successful WWE career, he has had eight world title reigns, has won the Royal Rumble (2003), King of the Ring (2002), and Money in the Bank (2019). His last WWE appearance was at WrestleMania 36 where he dropped his WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre.

#9 AJ Styles

Advertisement

Yes, the Phenomenal One, AJ Styles is older than Brock Lesnar. Born on 2 June 1977, the two-time WWE Champion is 43 years and (almost) 2 months old as of the writing of this article. He married his wife Wendy Jones in 2000 and the couple have three sons and one daughter together.

After a highly successful career in ROH, TNA/Impact Wrestling, NJPW, and independent circuit, AJ Styles made his WWE debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant. While there were several speculations on him not getting the "main event" push in WWE, he has been a top star for WWE, having won several Championships and top feuds during his four years stint with the company, and even defeating WWE's poster boy, John Cena!