10 overrated wrestlers still loved by fans

WWE's Roman Reigns

It's no secret that every wrestling fan has their favorite superstar. It's also no secret that those same fans can be quite passionate about defending their heroes.

Unfortunately, looking at the world through rose-colored glasses doesn't do either the fanboys or their favorite wrestlers any favors. Refusing to admit that even the best wrestlers aren't perfect can get you into a lot of heat on social media--you may even be cyberbullied!

For example, the author's favorite wrestler of all time isn't Hulk Hogan or the Rock. It's Beautiful Bobby Eaton, most famous for being one half of the Midnight Express but he actually accomplished a lot more in his career. Eaton was smooth as silk in the ring, and perhaps one of the best performers ever, but didn't have the marketable look of athletes like Lex Luger, and wasn't the most engaging man on the microphone, hence his lack of world champion status.

However, some wrestling fans just don't want to see the truth about their favorite wrestlers and blame everyone else for their lack of appeal. Here are ten overrated wrestlers fanboys still love.

#1 Shawn Michaels

I know what you're thinking; he's not going to attack SHAWN MICHAELS, is he?

Yes, he is. He's going to attack Shawn Michaels.

The Heart Break Kid was, indeed, one of the most talented in-ring performers of his day. Heavily influenced by the Lucha Libre style, he had the ability to make almost any opponent look good...when he felt like it.

Shawn makes this list for two reasons: One, the era in which he was 'the guy' in WWE presented a decided lack of major stars. All of the biggest stars of the era were in WCW or overseas, so it's hard to judge his appeal against men like Randy Savage or Sting.

Second, Shawn was notorious for being a huge pain in the neck to deal with. Temper tantrums, complaining about other talent that threatened his top spot, and even kicking hapless cameramen who were just doing their job are just a few tidbits of his bad behavior over the years. Shawn Michaels was a great wrestler...but not THE greatest of his or any other era, and he wasn't a great man until he was shunned by the wrestling community and found religion.