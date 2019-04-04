10 people who should be in the WWE Hall of Fame

Matthew Serocki

Some nominees deserve it while others who do don't always get in.

While we as fans and pundits would like to think that certain people or wrestlers who have impacted the business in one form or another should be in the WWE Hall of Fame, the fact is that a lot can factor into someone not getting into it.

One big factor is that act's past and current relationship with the WWE. If they were on bad terms in the past, sometimes they can 'bury the hatchet' so to speak, like the Ultimate Warrior did.

While it seems that he mainly did so because he was knew he was dying, the fact remains that unless you did something completely unspeakable or unforgivable, like Chris Benoit, then amends can usually be made.

But another unavoidable reason why some people get into the HOF and some do not is the current relationship that they have with the company.

Someone like CM Punk should be in the HOF in our hearts and minds, but due to the messy break up and Punk's stance that he'll never come back or forgive them, he'll likely never be considered for an induction.

And a tag team like Demolition hasn't been inducted due to the fact that its members are among the concussion lawsuit that has been filed against the WWE by numerous former superstars.

With that being said, there are some wrestlers or personalities that should be in the HOF but who are not. Here are 10 such examples.

Rob Van Dam

Mr. Monday Night had done more than enough to warrant an induction.

Rob Van Dam was lucky to be around in a time when WWE still thought enough of wrestlers from ECW and WCW to sign them to deals.

One of the most popular wrestlers from ECW and maybe of all time was 'Mr. Monday Night', Rob Van Dam.

He was a fixture in both the mid-card scene and the tag team scene, winning tag team titles three times and mid-card titles 11 times, including six Intercontinental Title reigns.

RVD was riding so high during the mid 2000s that he was chosen to defeat John Cena at One Night Stand, being the current WWE Champion AND ECW Champion.

While ECW would soon become defunct, the idea that RVD of all people was able to accomplish this during the eras of Randy Orton, Triple H, Batista, the Undertaker and Cena is amazing.

