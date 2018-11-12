10 popular Superstars who were not rightly used in 2018

Shouldn't Braun Strowman be Universal champion by now?

2018 hasn't even come to an end yet and there is already a laundry list of popular Superstars that have fallen victim to horrific booking this year. While some Superstars are able to shake it off and go on to high profile positions on the card again, other Superstars aren't so lucky and lose a great deal of the momentum they once had.

Unfortunately for these Superstars, they end up in very low profile or very meaningless positions and continue to do so until the company either decides to push them again or fire them. In the meantime, however, they are usually given very little focus and storylines that only hurt their character further.

With that being said, who had the worst in 2018 and what will most likely happen to them in the future? Although it's impossible to predict the future, it is possible to look at current trends in a superstars booking and make predictions from there. In the end, here are ten superstars WWE screwed over the most in 2018

#10 Bayley and Sasha Banks

Bayley and Sasha Banks have had a roller coaster of a year and it seems to be getting worse.

Believe it or not, Sasha Banks and Bayley use to be women's champions and the cornerstone of the entire women's division. Of course, that's easy to forget about now that the two prominent women have become midcard fodder and have been knocked out of the title picture for quite a while now.

Beyond that, WWE did a very lackluster storyline about Bayley and Sasha Banks' friendship coming to an end, which only hurt them when they dropped the angle a few weeks later.

In the end, these two women used to be on top of the division and legitimate contenders for the title, but now they are nothing more than an excuse for a bathroom break.

