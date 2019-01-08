10 possible plans for Kenny Omega if he joins WWE

Kenny Omega has allegedly received a big offer from WWE. If he takes it, what will they do with him?

In a shoot heard around the world, Kenny Omega declared that he will not be re-signing with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

This, of course, fuels even more rampant speculation that he will be joining the WWE once his contract with NJPW expires. Kenny Omega has made a huge impact on sports entertainment in the past several years, catapulting to mega-stardom based on his five-star match with Rainmaker Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight championship.

Though that was a losing effort for Omega, he still made his mark on the industry with his stellar performance. At the time, his contract was coming up with NJPW, much as it is now, and many fans believed he would jump ship to another promotion, and of course, the biggest of them all, the WWE, was at the top of the list.

The rumours were further fueled by longtime WWE legend John Cena tweeting a simple picture of Omega, which made many fans believe Kenny Omega would make his debut at the Royal Rumble that year. As history tells the tale, Omega wound up re-signing with NJPW, dashing the hopes of WWE fans that they would see the Cleaner in a WWE ring.

But now, everything is pointing toward Omega signing with the WWE, considering there is a big money offer on the table. Omega has played coy and hinted he will take a break from pro wrestling, but still many believe he might end up joining the WWE sooner rather than later.

Here are ten possible plans for Kenny Omega should he sign on the dotted line and join WWE.

#1 A long arrival tease, like Chris Jericho in 2000

Months before Jericho made his WWE debut, the "Countdown to the Millennium" Clock was displayed frequently on RAW

Granted, this is one option that many Kenny Omega fans do NOT want to see. They would prefer to see the Cleaner in a WWE ring as soon as possible, but the WWE might want to stretch out his arrival for full dramatic effect, much like they did for Chris Jericho in 2000.

Video packages and vignettes are quite normal before a wrestler debuts, but when the superstar is considered to be special, the WWE sometimes creates a gimmick like Jericho's clock.

