Pro Wrestling Real Life Stories: Episode 5 - Bray Wyatt, The Undertaker, The Rock, Braun Strowman, voodoo, reality, fiction and "pain"

Bray Wyatt (bottom left) belongs to a distinct group of wrestlers to have successfully depicted a supernatural gimmick over a long period of time in WWE

Perhaps one of the most underappreciated characters in all of professional wrestling, Bray Wyatt is known to be a man of few words outside the ring. "The Eater of Worlds" is known in pro-wrestling circles as one who adheres to the old-school philosophy of the business--largely steering away from the "out-of-character" interviews that have lately gone from being the exception to becoming the norm in the dominion of sports-entertainment.

Born Windham Rotunda, Wyatt, who wet his feet in the industry back in 2009—following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Mike Rotunda—initially tried and failed with several less-than-desirable gimmicks in the WWE’s developmental territories as well as the main roster. Notwithstanding, in the year 2012, the man formerly known as Husky Harris experienced a reincarnation of sorts—debuting on NXT as the maniacal cult leader Bray Wyatt.

Well, as the leader of The Wyatt Family, Bray would go on to achieve a tremendous success on the main roster as well—to the extent that the hulking behemoth even went on to capture the most prestigious title in the WWE Universe, the WWE Championship. Today, we are going to be looking at several gems of real-life anecdotes regarding the man behind the on-screen character “Bray Wyatt”…

*Fans can look forward to 2 episodes of "Pro Wrestling Real Life Stories" being released every weekend (Saturday & Sunday) in the upcoming days.

#10 When the going gets tough, the tough get going

Bray Wyatt is as tough as they come

Bray Wyatt spoke to Sam Roberts for the latter’s podcast in what’s said to be one of the former’s rare shoot/out-of-character interviews. Wyatt provided fans a rather meaningful insight into the challenges of his life as a professional wrestler.

Anecdotes:

Wyatt revealed that he was undoubtedly in a dark place mentally around the time WrestleMania 32. Wyatt noted that going from the program he’d been booked in with The Undertaker the previous year, to a spot of relative obscurity at WrestleMania 32; was a tad disheartening.

However, The Eater of Worlds concurred that though he’d seemingly fallen on tough times in 2016, he kept his composure and eventually rallied back to win the WWE Championship and set himself up to defend the title at WrestleMania 33 against Randy Orton…

