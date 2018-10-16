10 random facts about WWE Superstars

Let's face it, everybody is curious about the personal lives of the WWE Superstars. We've always wondered if who they are on stage is who they are in reality. The Superstars, of course, are different people in real. Most of us fail to realize that they are just mere actors and that they do have their own lives as well. One might find oneself surprised at the hobbies that these muscular men have. This list includes Superstars who are at their prime, and Superstars who've lost their moxie with age.

Here is a rundown of 10 random facts about your favourite Superstars:

#1 Kevin Owens

Headlock Master Kevin Owens was a one-time NXT champion and has also held the Universal Championship once. The 33-year-old is an avid zoo lover and loves visiting the zoos of the cities where he has a match. He was even seen selling 'Zoo Enthusiast' shirts at his events. There are a plethora of pictures of him on the internet where he's seen embracing animals or posing with them in a zoo.

#2 The Rock

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is known as an amazing fisherman. He posts the occasional picture of him on Instagram where he is seen bass fishing. On the 25th of April, 2017, he posted a picture of him fishing, with the caption:

"As an animal lover - both land and water - I've been raising my bass for years now on our farm. I feed them like kings with live bait and train them to be extra aggressive killers. I have specialists come in to inspect the water, vegetation and ecosystem to make sure they're living like the top of the food chain predators they are. Big daddy comes home to recharge his batteries & spend time with them and not even one of these ungrateful fat hogs will strike my top water plug I've been working for an hour now. Cool.. just remember who's in charge of the fish food truck you sum b*tches."

#3 Brock Lesnar

The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar is red-green colorblind, which affects 8% of men. He was really interested in joining the military but couldn't do so because of his colorblindness.

The UFC fighter is also a hunter and loves to hunt. He was also charged with an offense. In 2010, he was charged with the Alberta Wildlife Act. Lesnar was fined 1,725$ and was also given a 6-month suspension from hunting. But the charges were eventually dropped. There are several videos of him online where he is seen hunting.

#4 John Cena

The 4-time WWE United States champion, John Cena, often regarded as The Face of The WWE, is afraid of spiders! He once stated in an interview that he had always feared spiders.

The Physiology graduate also stated that he began lifting weights to protect him from being bullied in school. The bullies wouldn't dare mess with him now!

#5 Randy Orton

The Apex Predator, who is infamous for his temper, once served time in prison. While serving in the Marine Corps in the USA, Orton realized he was done with the Corps. He didn't want to serve in the Corps anymore. He tried to abscond so that they could remove him from the force for going AWOL. But when he returned to the Corps after spending more than 80 days in his home, he was asked by the commanding officer to resume working. Orton refused to listen and was sentenced to 115 days in the military prison. But he was sent home after spending just 38 days in the jail.

#6 Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio has a fascination for skeletons. This is evident from the tattoos in his left calf. In his biography, he revealed that it symbolized human mortality and how we shouldn't take anything for granted. Mexicans are fond of the skeletal representations and like what is commonly known as 'Human Skull Symbolism" which is the attachment of a symbolic meaning to a human skull or skeleton. Here is a link to his official biography where he talks more about his obsession with tattoos and much more.

#7 Dave Bautista

Batista employed as a lifeguard

Apart from being best friends with Rey Mysterio, he was once a fearless regular bouncer for clubs, until he was arrested after a fight while working, which left two individuals injured, one of whom was knocked out and rendered unconscious. He was sentenced to one year of probation after a trial. He later went on to work as a lifeguard, before starting his career in bodybuilding. He mentioned that bodybuilding saved his life.

#8 Seth Rollins

The Architect Seth Rollins is a gamer! During his off days, Seth prefers doing nothing and play video games all day. He is a huge fan of Metal Gear Solid and also admitted that whenever he played wrestling games, he always chose Cesaro or himself. He is also a huge fan of Madden, which is an American football video game developed by EA Sports. Here is a video link of Seth Rollins playing Madden against AJ Styles.

#9 AJ Styles

WWE Super Show-Down Media Opportunity

Often called 'The Phenomenal One', AJ Styles is a devout Christian and has admitted that he always puts God first and family second. He is also a huge fan of Christian hip-hop. He claims to know almost every Christian hip-hop song. Christian hip-hop songs are normal hip-hop songs in which the lyrics emphasize faith and Christianity. Here is a video wherein AJ talks about being a Christian.

#10 Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler is a part-time stand-up comedian! He has also participated in a Roast Battle hosted by Comedy Central, where he took on comedian Sarah Tiana. You can watch the video here.

He has also dated comedian Amy Schumer and Nikki Bella. He had planned a career in law before the WWE. He graduated with a pre-law degree and planned on going to college to study law but took a detour to join the WWE.