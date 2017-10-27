10 RAW vs SmackDown matches we'd love to see at Survivor Series

Forget the booking; let's take a look at some matches we all want to see.

by Lee Callaway Top 5 / Top 10 27 Oct 2017, 14:44 IST

We'll see the real one on November 19th

With SmackDown's invasion of RAW this past week, the rivalry between WWE's two premier shows has never been more intense. Since the Survivor Series is in less than a month we'll get to see them both competing for the rights to call themselves the superior brand. Much of the booking for the show has been announced, with all of the title holders facing each other, as well as a traditional Survivor Series elimination match that looks likely to pit Kurt Angle vs Shane McMahon.

However, within the confines of an inter-brand rivalry, there are a number of matches we'd all love to see and possibly won't for many years to come, and which are only dependent on various drafts or sudden switches, so let's ignore the booking of this year's pay-per-view, and look at 10 matches we'd love to see at the Survivor Series

#10 Asuka vs Charlotte

Asuka's magnificent ring attire must qualify as an epilepsy warning on its own.

Surprisingly, it's never been done. Charlotte left NXT in July of 2015, while Asuka made her debut in September of the same year. With Charlotte's natural athletic talent offsetting Asuka's power and technical prowess, the match could serve as a real showcase for the talent of the women's division across both brands.