10 Real-life WWE stories we learned this week: SmackDown Superstar out until 2021, Triple H 'loves' RAW Superstar's persona

On-screen, this week’s WWE shows featured all the fallout from WWE SummerSlam and the build-up to the next pay-per-view, WWE Payback, which will be headlined by the Universal Championship match between “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns.

Meanwhile, behind the scenes this week, Strowman explained what happened around the time of the 2019 Royal Rumble when he had a heart-to-heart conversation with Vince McMahon about his future with the company.

We also found out that a sidelined SmackDown Superstar will not be able to return to the ring until at least 2021, while Angel Garza discussed the amount of free reign that he has been allowed with his character.

In this article, let’s take a look at the full details behind those stories, plus seven others, as we count down 10 of the most interesting real-life stories that have been revealed about WWE Superstars and storylines this week.

#10 Jimmy Uso’s WWE return date

Jimmy Uso said in an interview on Table Talk with D-Von that he is finding it difficult to switch off from WWE during his recovery from an ACL tear.

He also revealed that he suffered the injury in the first minute of his WrestleMania 36 Triple Threat match against Kofi Kingston and John Morrison for the SmackDown Tag Team titles, but he was still able to finish the match.

The six-time Tag Team Champion added that he expects to return from the injury in January 2021.

#9 Angel Garza was given free reign by Triple H

Speaking to talkSPORT and Sportskeeda’s Alex McCarthy, Angel Garza gave an interesting insight into the creation of his WWE character.

Zelina Vega’s on-screen client revealed that he received permission from Triple H to do whatever he wanted when he performed in front of live crowds. Then, if the NXT founder felt that anything needed to be changed, he would happily listen to ways that he should improve his gimmick.

Garza said Triple H loves his persona and the 14-time World Champion did not want to make any changes once he saw him perform.