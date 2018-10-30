10 Reasons Why Ronda Rousey Is Better Than Sasha Banks

In this article, we look at the reasons why Ronda Rousey is better than fellow WWE RAW Superstar Sasha Banks

Over the course of her storied professional wrestling career, Sasha Banks has held the NXT Women's Title as well as the WWE RAW Women's Championship (4 times). "The Legit Boss" has performed for the WWE since 2012 -- cutting her teeth on the indies (2010-12), and NXT from 2012 to 2015.

Banks was issued a main roster call-up back in 2015, and the rest, as they say, is history. Banks became the first female WWE Superstar alongside Charlotte Flair to compete in a Women's Hell in a Cell match.

On the other hand, former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion and MMA icon "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey made the transition from the sport of Mixed Martial Arts to pro-wrestling earlier this year -- making her official debut as a WWE Superstar after her surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble in January.

It's intriguing to note that Banks initially wasn't too appreciative of Rousey coming to WWE, however, the duo seems to have settled their differences as of late. With Banks previously claiming that she's several leagues above Rousey, today, we take a special look at the biggest reasons why Ronda Rousey is in fact way better than Sasha Banks...

#10 A legitimate fighter

Ronda Rousey is regarded as one of the deadliest female fighters of all time

It's no secret that Ronda Rousey, the daughter of legendary Judoka Dr AnnMaria De Mars, is perhaps one of the most decorated fighters in combat sports history. In fact, her only losses as a professional MMA fighter came at the tail end of her career.

Rousey won the honours of Senior Bronze Medalist at the 2008 Summer Olympics in the sport of Judo, and went to to achieve tremendous success in the world of Mixed Martial Arts -- winning the Women's Bantamweight Championship in both Strikeforce and the UFC, besides also making history by notching up 6 successful UFC title defenses -- a title-defense record which is yet to be broken in the UFC Women's category.

Rousey, alongside Liz Carmouche, is one half of the first pair of women to have competed in the UFC. Additionally, despite coming from a grappling background, Rousey is well-known for her deadly offensive striking -- having knocked out Olympian and UFC fighter Sara McMann with a knee, and absolutely annihilating Bethe Correia in one of the most brutal knockouts in MMA history...

