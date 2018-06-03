Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
10 Recent WWE Moments That Broke The Internet

These interesting segments and moments dismantled the structure of the entire wrestling community.

Abid Khan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jun 2018, 18:57 IST
9.00K

A lot
A lot of recent WWE moments got the world talking

With all the potential WWE has to deliver quality television, the company has failed to exceed expectations lately. The creative team is drowning under the pressure of a million dreams.

Considering how predictable the main roster product has become, the fans are diverting their attention towards NXT. However, there have been times when Vince's efforts have paid off big time.

Some recent WWE segments have delivered some epic moments that will be remembered forever. While some insulted the intelligence of the WWE Universe, others got them at the edge of their seats. But, they were successful in their attempt to get the world talking.

So, without further ado, here are the ten recent WWE moments that broke the internet.

#10 Titus O'Neil Epic Entrance Fail - Greatest Royal Rumble, 2018

T
This was hilarious

Starting off on a lighter note, Titus O' Neil's epic entrance fail at the Greatest Royal Rumble was a thing of beauty. While the match did have its moments, it was Titus' slide that made the headlines.

Considering how funny it was, it also made Vince McMahon laugh his heart out backstage. Seconds after that famous slide happened, the internet was broken.

The WWE Universe could not stop themselves from reacting to what had happened. The moment was so funny that even the commentators couldn't hold their laughter.

While Titus O'Neil is not a main-event performer, his segment at Monday Night Raw next week was the most awaited.

That unfortunate fall did divert all attention towards Titus and gave us all something to remember for the rest of our lives.




WWE Raw The Shield Roman Reigns Seth Rollins WWE Network WWE Results SK WWE Exclusive
Fetching more content...