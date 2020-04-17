10 released WWE Superstars who can reunite in AEW

Vince McMahon was unhappy with one of the tag teams on this list.

Will these promising Superstars find success in WWE's rival promotion?

What's next for these talented Superstars?

In an unfortunate turn of events, WWE announced the release of several Superstars earlier this week which including Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Kurt Angle, Rusev among others. The company was forced to release several other talents, backstage producers, writers, and costume designers as a cost-cutting measure to tackle the effects of COVID-19 on the overall budget of the promotion.

Regardless, the news came as a shock to the entire wrestling fraternity and many people expressed their disagreement with WWE’s decision. There have been reports which suggest that some of these talents may resign with the company once the crisis is dealt with. But there’s an equally good chance that these Superstars will find a new home in WWE’s rival promotion, All Elite Wrestling.

One might ask questions about destiny because if a few of these Superstars are headed towards AEW, then we will see several tag team partners reuniting in a new promotion. Not only will it give them the chance to showcase their talent under a different banner but also it might give them a deserving shot to remind the fans about their calibre. More than anything, some of these reunions will eventually account for great storylines and you wouldn’t want to miss them.

In this article, we will take a look at ten released WWE Superstars who might reunite in AEW. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#10 & #9 Rowan and Brodie Lee (Luke Harper)

It's almost destined to happen

Rowan was included in the list of Superstars released by WWE earlier this week. In the last year and a half, we saw him moving up the roster as he was constantly booked as a monster. He worked alongside Daniel Bryan when the latter was a WWE Champion and was playing the role of the biggest heel on SmackDown. In fact, Rowan’s betrayal was instrumental in Bryan’s face turn. Following that, he was moved to RAW where he adopted a slightly new gimmick.

After a series of squash matches, Rowan was seen carrying a cage which had a spider in it, which was revealed much later on the Red brand. He was booked strongly quite a few times but the storylines often met with an underwhelming conclusion. But that could change if he joins AEW. Brodie Lee, aka Luke Harper, has already found a place for himself in the AEW roster and the two Superstars could reunite on Wednesday nights in the future.

Rowan and Harper made for a good tag team and their friendship dates back to their time in the Wyatt Family. The latter even showed up to help Rowan when he was feuding with the likes of Bryan and Roman Reigns. They have good in-ring chemistry and could for a tag team once again in AEW.

